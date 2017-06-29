ExtraTime Radio: Gold Cup rehearsal for USMNT + USOC hero Mitch Hildebrandt

LISTEN: There's no shortage of things to discuss this week: TFC's dramatic Canadian Championship win, those Wesley Sneijder-to-LAFC rumors, early judgment on the Dax trade and a changing Cali Clasico. Plus, everything you need to know about the USMNT's Gold Cup dress rehearsal vs. Ghana and a chat with USOC hero Mitch Hildebrandt . Subscribe now so you never miss a show! Download this episode!

Andrew is back, and the guys waste no time putting him in his place. First, though, David and Matt help break down Toronto FC's dramatic Canadian Championship triumph against archrivals Montreal, those Wesley Sneijder-to-LAFC rumors, a changing Cali Clasico and early winners and losers from the Dax McCarty trade. There's a packed weekend of MLS action in store, but the US national team managed to jam a friendly in as well. What's Bruce Arena looking for against Ghana? What partnerships are being tested? Is Matt Hedges the key to the backline? Will it be Dom Dwyer or Juan Agudelo up top?

In the second segment, it's all Lamar Hunt US Open Cup following a typically wild night of action. Poku (!!!) got the game-winner vs. Atlanta, but it was Mitch Hildebrandt who became a folk hero after saving three penalties to help FC Cincinnati knock off the Chicago Fire from the spot. He joins the guys to explain his strategy, tell stories from his not-so-wild night, explain what makes Cincinnati such a strong soccer market and look ahead to the next round (and perhaps even more glory).

The mailbag starts with some news: Jesse Gonzalez's one-time switch to the US is done and dusted. So what's that mean for the national team and the FC Dallas goalkeeper? Plus, San Jose's new direction, a hot (but incorrect) take in Toronto and an "I told you so" from a long-time listener in Chicago.

