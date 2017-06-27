Take another look at Week 17's three most exciting matches

Looking to take in a match replay from last week on MLS LIVE and undecided which match to choose?

The MLSsoccer.com editorial team on Monday voted to rank the top three most exciting matches from Week 17, taking into account factors like action, rhythm, atmosphere and storylines from each of the weekend's matches.

Remember, in addition to all the live action, you can watch full match replays, as well as 20-minute condensed matches on MLS LIVE. And for the the best MLS LIVE experience, download the official MLS app for free.

3. Chicago Fire vs. Orlando City SC

The resurgent Fire are flying high this season — and showed just how high they can get over the weekend. Orlando fans may not want to watch this one again though. (WATCH)

2. New York Red Bulls vs. New York City FC

The Hudson River Derby is always fun. It's even more for NYCFC fans when they finally take points at Red Bull Arena. (WATCH)

1. Portland Timbers vs. Seattle Sounders

Is there a better way to close the weekend than two of the fiercest rivals in sports battling to a thrilling draw thanks to down-a-man stoppage-time heroics from one of the best American soccer players ever? You should probably watch this one again more than once. (WATCH)