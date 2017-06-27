MLS Power Rankings, Week 17: Where did you team land?

Only MLS league games will be reflected in the rankings. Rankings are voted on by MLSsoccer.com editorial staff and remarks were written by the editorial staff.
BIGGEST MOVERS: CLB +2 spots | ORL -3 spots
1
LAST WEEK: 1
HIGH: 1 | LOW: 8
2
LAST WEEK: 2
HIGH: 2 | LOW: 21
In Nemanja Nikolic and David Accam, they have two double-digit goalscorers. In Bastian Schweinsteiger and Dax McCarty, they have two of the best central midfielders in the league. This is proving to be a good combination.
Previous: Won vs. ORL, 4-0 | Next: vs. VAN on 7/1
3
LAST WEEK: 4
HIGH: 2 | LOW: 8
Two lessons from Saturday: 1. New York is blue. 2. 7-0 feels like an eon ago.
Previous: Won at NY, 2-0 | Next: vs. MIN on 6/29
4
LAST WEEK: 5
HIGH: 3 | LOW: 9
Is Ike Opara the Defender of the Year? I think so. EPB could get his shot in Portland, if healthy, as Matt Besler departs for the Gold Cup.
Previous: Won at LA, 2-1 | Next: vs. POR on 7/1
5
LAST WEEK: 3
HIGH: 1 | LOW: 5
Just 1-3-4 in their last eight games, but Mauro Diaz seems to be ready to return to his 2016 form already.
Previous: Drew at HOU, 1-1 | Next: vs. TOR on 7/1
6
LAST WEEK: 6
HIGH: 4 | LOW: 17
Josef Martinez, meet Icarus. Atlanta’s star forward is flying again, but best not get too close to the sun (or in this case, the fire machine).
Previous: Lost at DC, 2-1; Won vs. COL, 1-0 | Next: at CLB on 7/1
7
LAST WEEK: 7
HIGH: 5 | LOW: 20
Can't win at home, can't lose on the road. LA are tough to figure out, but we know this much is true: They have issues in goal that are costing them points.
Previous: Won at COL, 3-1; Lost vs. SKC, 2-1 | Next: at SJ on 7/1
8
LAST WEEK: 8
HIGH: 6 | LOW: 19
Still seem to be trying to find their style, with Wilmer Cabrera choosing to sit his time back far more often than he did at the start of the year.
Previous: Drew vs. DAL, 1-1 | Next: at COL on 7/1
9
LAST WEEK: 10
HIGH: 9 | LOW: 21
Started a run in which they play six of eight on the road with a point, which is fine. A blown two-goal lead in the second half, however, is not. The 'Caps will be glad to get Kendall Waston healthy again ASAP.
Previous: Drew at MIN, 2-2 | Next: at CHI on 7/1
10
LAST WEEK: 11
HIGH: 2 | LOW: 14
They got dunked on by Dempsey, but Caleb Porter is trying to stay focused on winning something at the end of the year. Finally signing a CB should help stabilize things in the back at least.
Previous: Lost at MIN, 3-2; Drew vs. SEA, 2-2 | Next: at SKC on 7/1
11
LAST WEEK: 12
HIGH: 3 | LOW: 13
Still can't get over Jesse Marsch missing much of the preparation ahead of the NY Derby while working toward a UEFA coaching license in Europe.
Previous: Lost vs. NYC, 2-0 | Next: at NE on 7/5
12
LAST WEEK: 9
HIGH: 2 | LOW: 18
Welp. That was perhaps not the Lions’ best showing. They’re hanging up top due to that early home run, yet there’s only so long to course correct. One win since April 29 — yikes.
Previous: Drew at SEA, 1-1; Lost at CHI, 4-0 | Next: at RSL on 6/30
13
LAST WEEK: 13
HIGH: 1 | LOW: 15
It's crazy to think how the same result can have such a different feeling. A win on July 4 could go a long way towards their efforts to climb back up the standings.
Previous: Drew vs. ORL, 1-1; Drew at POR, 2-2 | Next: at COL on 7/4
14
LAST WEEK: 15
HIGH: 10 | LOW: 21
A solid win against RSL, and … we’re in a new era! Who saw that one coming?! Fioranelli’s team now.
Previous: Won vs. RSL, 2-1 | Next: vs. LA on 7/1
15
LAST WEEK: 17
HIGH: 6 | LOW: 19
First, we thought they were great. Then maybe not so much, and now … who knows really? Dangerous squad, if they show up.
Previous: Won vs. MTL, 4-1 | Next: vs. ATL on 7/1
16
LAST WEEK: 14
HIGH: 8 | LOW: 19
After winning three of four and looking like a team on the upswing, Montreal are now winless over their last three. Is D.C. the right antidote for their struggles?
Previous: Lost at CLB, 4-1 | Next: vs. DC on 7/1
17
LAST WEEK: 16
HIGH: 11 | LOW: 20
No shame in a loss to Toronto, but the Revs have spent all season looking like they’re ready to break out without ever shifting into fifth gear. Running out of schedule real estate …
Previous: Lost at TOR, 2-0 | Next: at PHI on 7/2
18
LAST WEEK: 19
HIGH: 12 | LOW: 22
Been quite the streaky season for the Union, and here’s to seeing if they can start stringing ’em together in a positive direction. But it might be tough with arguably their two most important players — Andre Blake and Alejandro Bedoya — on Gold Cup duty.
Previous: Won vs. DC, 1-0 | Next: vs. NE on 7/2
19
LAST WEEK: 20
HIGH: 16 | LOW: 22
Adrian Heath was HOT after coming back down 2-0 to equalize. Minnesota might not make the playoffs, but they’ve proven a feisty challenger game in and game out.
Previous: Won vs. POR, 3-2; Drew vs. VAN, 2-2 | Next: at NYC on 6/29
20
LAST WEEK: 18
HIGH: 6 | LOW: 22
There’s no two ways about it – the Rapids are god-awful on the road. And when you’re putting up home performances like last Wednesday’s against LA, well… might be time start thinking about 2018.
Previous: Lost vs. LA, 3-1; Lost at ATL, 1-0 | Next: vs. HOU on 7/1
21
LAST WEEK: 22
HIGH: 7 | LOW: 22
Showed signs of life in attack this week that corresponded 100% with Patrick Nyarko's return to health. The Power Rankings Politburo maintains that he is the most underrated attacking player in the league.
Previous: Won vs. ATL, 2-1; Lost at PHI, 1-0 | Next: at MTL on 7/1
22
LAST WEEK: 21
HIGH: 11 | LOW: 22
The shakeup continues in Utah as Daryl Shore departed the club on Monday. Excited to see what the kids can do over the next couple of games.
Previous: Lost at SJ, 2-1 | Next: vs. ORL on 6/30
They just stay winning. Starting to feel like that return trip to MLS Cup is a given. Up to the East to derail ’em.
Previous: Won vs. NE, 2-0 | Next: at DAL on 7/1