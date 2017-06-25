Triple the MLS Matchday Live fun this weekend for MLS Heineken Rivalry Week

MLS Matchday Live returns Sunday night at 8 pm ET to wrap up MLS Heineken Rivalry Week ahead of the Week 17 finale between the Portland Timbers and Seattle Sounders (10 pm ET on ESPN2 in USA; MLS LIVE in Canada).

David Gass and Bobby Warshaw will have all the best stories and top moments from the weekend action thus far and they'll look ahead to the upcoming Cascadia clash.

The best part is that it's your show, too! Have an opinion, question or just want to banter? Drop by the comments section, and help guide the fun.

Sunday's will be the third straight day of Matchday Live after Friday's night's show previewing the Texas Derby and the special Saturday afternoon edition leading up to the NY Derby with the live look-in to the Heineken Rivalry Week watch party in London, England.

You can catch up with those shows below.

Watch: Saturday's edition of Matchday Live

NY is ______. Let’s preview the NY Derby with David Gass and Bobby Warshaw. Posted by Major League Soccer (MLS) on Saturday, June 24, 2017

Watch: Friday's edition of Matchday Live