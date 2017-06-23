No. 1 NBA Draft pick Markelle Fultz is a DC United fan

He’ll play his pro ball in Philly, but the No. 1 pick in Thursday’s NBA Draft is all about D.C. United.

New Sixers point guard Markelle Fultz grew up in D.C.’s Maryland suburbs and attended noted basketball powerhouse DeMatha Catholic, the same high school as United goalkeeper Bill Hamid.

He appears to be a fan of the Black-and-Red, with United tweeting a photo on Thursday night of the 19-year-old University of Washington product rocking a customized DCU jersey at a recent match at RFK Stadium.

Fultz isn’t the only Sixers player with MLS connections, either. Former No. 1 pick and physical embodiment of The Process™ Joel Embiid is a big-time soccer fan, and served as honorary captain at a Union match in 2014. We’ll keep an eye out to see if the Twitter superstar takes any MLS-related social media shots at Fultz when the Union host D.C. on Saturday night (7 pm ET | MLS LIVE).