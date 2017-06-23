Kick Off: Heineken Rivalry Week is here! | Will FCD start Diaz?

Here is everything you need to know about MLS and North American soccer this morning:

Texas Derby kicks off HRW slate

Houston and FC Dallas will meet up on Friday to kick off Heineken Rivalry Week with their second clash of the season (9 pm ET | UniMás, facebook.comunivisiondeportes; MLS LIVE in Canada). Counting all competitions, FCD have won five of the last six away derbies. PREVIEW

It's possible that Mauro Diaz will be able to use the occasion to celebrate his first start of the season. READ MORE | FCD NEWS | DYNAMO NEWS

Revs take on East leaders TFC

Toronto FC will try to maintain their place on the Eastern summit when New England rolls into town for match under Friday night lights (8 pm ET | TSN; MLS LIVE in US). The Revs have proven to be rude guests at BMO Field of late, winning on three of their last four visits. PREVIEW

With Toronto FC in the middle of a fixture crunch and needing to rotate some regulars, the Revs figure the time may be ripe for them to break their road duck. READ MORE | REVS NEWS

The battle of New York on tap

The Red Bulls will host Big Apple rivals New York City FC on Saturday afternoon for their seventh league derby (1:30 pm ET | FOX, FOX Deportes; MLS LIVE in Canada). The Bronx bombers have yet to win in four tries at Red Bull Arena. PREVIEW

On Thursday, NYCFC attacker Tommy McNamara and Red Bulls netminder Luis Robles joined the ExtraTime Radio crew to discuss Saturday's showdown. READ MORE | NYCFC NEWS | RBNY NEWS

Portland set to "welcome" the Sounders

Portland will reunite with Seattle less than two weeks after being knocked out of the U.S. Open Cup by their arch nemesis. The Timbers look to have a big advantage with Sunday's derby (10 pm ET | ESPN2; TSN2) in their friendly confines; the home team has won seven straight league meetings in the series, including five by at least multiple goals. PREVIEW

Outside observers probably don't realize that this Cascadia rivalry didn't actually begin with their first meeting in 1975. The antagonism actually started later that same year when Tony Betts scored a golden goal to send Portland past Seattle and onto the NASL semifinals. READ MORE | TIMBERS NEWS | SOUNDERS NEWS

Can OCSC avoid getting burned in Chicago?

If Toronto FC fails to win on Friday, the Chicago Fire will have a chance to take the Supporters' Shield lead when they host Orlando City for a Saturday tilt (8:30 pm ET | MLS LIVE). It will be a tall task for the visitors, as the Fire have won six straight home games by a combined 15-2 margin. PREVIEW

Luis Solignac productivity with the Fire has steadily increased, and he's showing the value of a support striker in his thus-far successful pairing with Nemanja Nikolic up top. READ MORE | CHI NEWS

Streaking Galaxy host SKC

The resurgent LA Galaxy will aim to extend their unbeaten run to nine games when they host road strugglers Sporting KC for a Saturday affair (10:30 pm ET | MLS LIVE). This road fixture has traditionally tripped up the West leaders, who have won but three times in 20 tries in Carson. PREVIEW

Galaxy star Romain Alessandrini would like the team to bring home the attitude they've used to log the best road record in MLS. The StubHub crew have won just one of seven games at home this season. READ MORE | LA NEWS

Impact to invade Columbus

A pair of teams headed in opposite directions will square off in on Saturday when Columbus hosts Montreal (7:30 pm ET | TVAS; MLS LIVE in the US). The home side come in with four losses in five, while the Impact are unbeaten in four league games. PREVIEW

Now that Matteo Mancosu is healthy, the Impact are eager to see the fireworks that can be created by his attacking partnership with Nacho Piatti and newcomer Blerim Dzemaili. READ MORE | IMPACT NEWS

Rising Rapids make inaugural trip to ATL

Atlanta United will get their first look at the Colorado Rapids when the two lock horns at Bobby Dodd on Saturday (7 pm ET | MLS LIVE). The trends point to a victory for the expansion side; Atlanta have won three straight by multiple goals at home, while the Rapids have dropped six road games in a row. PREVIEW

While Shkelzen Gashi continues working his way back to fitness, the Rapids have new injury concerns after their midweek loss to LA. Mohammed Saeid is now out with a knee injury, while Kevin Doyle is in doubt for Saturday's game with a broken hand. READ MORE | RAPIDS NEWS

Neighboring rivals clash in Philly

Now last in the East, Philadelphia will try to halt a three-game losing streak when previous cellar dwellers D.C. United come calling on Saturday (7 pm ET | MLS LIVE). The Union have taken three straight meetings at Talen Energy Stadium. PREVIEW

The Union are reportedly close to a deal with a recent trialist, teen Haiti striker Ronaldo Damus, who can be officially signed when he turns 18 in September. READ MORE | UNION NEWS

Quakes, RSL tussle in San Jose

San Jose will try to snap out of a three-game winless slide when Real Salt Lake visits for Saturday's Western clash (10:30 pm ET | MLS LIVE). The Claret and Cobalt, meanwhile, will be trying to correct their road form; they've lost five straight away from home by a combined 19-3 tally, and two in a row at Avaya Stadium. PREVIEW

As had been reported in the Netherlands, San Jose have augmented their playmaking capabilities with the DP signing of Georgia international Valeri Qazaishvili from Vitesse. The 24-year-old, who spent the back half of last season helping Legia Warsaw win the Polish title, scored 25 goals in 104 games during his Eredivisie tenure. READ MORE | QUAKES NEWS

Minnesota set for first 'Caps tilt

Minnesota United will have the chance to log their first three-game home winning streak when Vancouver pays a Saturday night call (8 pm ET | TSN in Canada; MLS LIVE in the US). It will be the first meeting between the Western competitors. PREVIEW

With regular right back Sheanon Williams unavailable, Whitecaps rookie Jacob Nerwinski is hoping to make the most of his stand-in opportunity. READ MORE | 'CAPS NEWS

