Ibrahimovic's agent says MLS clubs are among those expressing interest

June 23, 20176:01PM EDT
MLSsoccer staff

Major League Soccer clubs are indeed among those interested in superstar striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s services, the Swede’s agent said earlier this week.

Ibrahimovic had been linked with a move to the LA Galaxy possibly this summer before knee surgery this spring erased that possibility.

Now agent Mino Raiola has now asserted MLS teams have been making inquiries about bringing him over for the 2018 campaign.

The 35-year-old scored 28 goals in 46 appearances with Manchester United during the 2016-17 English and European campaigns, but is now a free agent.

