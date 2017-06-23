GOAL: Maxi Urruti squeaks through a dribbler to draw FCD even

June 23, 201710:43PM EDT

Goal! Houston Dynamo 1-1 FC Dallas. Maximiliano Urruti (FC Dallas) right footed shot from the center of the box to the left corner.

Goals
Match Highlights

