New York City FC working on tactical changes to turn NY Derby tide

NEW YORK – The New York Derby isn’t just a difference in colors. It’s also about a distinct difference in philosophies.

The New York Red Bulls press high up the field and score goals – especially in the seven-game sample size that is this derby – off turnovers deep in New York City FC’s defensive third and on set pieces.

“They press very hard and they press very well,” NYCFC midfielder Tommy McNamara said. “They spend a lot of time working on it, I’m sure over the past couple of years with [Red Bulls head coach] Jesse Marsch. They’ve done a good job of turning us over in very dangerous spots in our end, which is where a lot of their goals have come from in the past.”

NYCFC, meanwhile, has been bullish about building out of the back and playing on the ground as much as possible.

“I think it’s quite really exciting for both coaches to play these games because our philosophies are completely different and I think that’s why we all enjoy the game,” NYCFC coach Patrick Vieira said. “There’s not a wrong way or a right way, there’s just a different philosophy. We try to put the tactics on the table and try to win the games.”

The leading men in this drama for both teams have also been on opposite sides in seven all-time meetings, with the Red Bulls' MLS Golden Boot holder Bradley Wright-Phillips scoring eight times in his club’s six wins, while NYCFC captain and reigning MLS MVP David Villa has only found the back of the net once – in his club’s lone victory.

Vieira said the key to keeping Wright-Phillips off the scoreboard is by stifling the service to him.

“I think we just have to stop players giving him the ball, from supplying it to him,” Vieira said. “I think we have to try to get him outside of the box. When you look at the two goals he scored against Philly, always at the right time he’s smelling the goals.”

As for Villa’s lack of success, as was the case in a 1-0 loss in the fourth round of the U.S. Open Cup on June 14, it was about the Spanish legend not getting the proper support.

Part of that came when Maxi Moralez left that match at halftime because of a calf injury that kept him out of a league win over Seattle and off the training pitch early this week. But Vieira hinted at a possible tactical change, utilizing a second striker, for Saturday’s first of three regular-season meetings against the Red Bulls as part of MLS Heineken Rivalry Week (1:30 pm ET | FOX, FOX Deportes, MLS LIVE in Canada).

“Offensively we may have to come with something different because in these type of games David may need more support and we are thinking about one or two things we can change,” Vieira said. “I think with the possession of the ball that we have, we should create a little bit more. We may be a little more creative on that side of the game.”

However his team lines up, McNamara said NYCFC has the belief they can leave Red Bull Arena with three points.

“We feel confident in ourselves and how we’re going to prepare this week,” McNamara said. “We feel confident in our ability. That’s how we feel going into the game.”

It’s also an opportunity for McNamara to impress US national team coach Bruce Arena one final time before the 23-man roster for the CONCACAF Gold Cup is announced. McNamara and teammate Sean Johnson were selected for the 40-man preliminary roster.

“Once the preliminary roster came out, the games leading up to it do matter I would presume,” McNamara said. “It’s maybe slightly in the back of my mind, but I’m focused on our games here and whatever happens with the national team, hopefully I’m part of the 23 [man roster] and I’d be very excited to represent the country, but first and foremost my focus is on this game this weekend.

The game is also a chance for Jack Harrison to get pay back for an embarrassing result on his debut last May.

“I always want to get revenge on Red Bulls for my debut,” Harrison said. “That’s the first thing I think of, the 7-0 debut that I had against them last year.”