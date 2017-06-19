Stock up, stock down, Gold Cup edition: Who's making a case for US, CanMNT?

It's a Gold Cup summer and the tournament is less than a month away, meaning every club game could slide a player up or down his international manager's pecking order.

As such, we're here to keep track of whose stock is rising and whose is falling.

US national team

UP⬆️

Cristian Roldan – The uncapped Seattle midfielder continued to make his case for a key Gold Cup role in Saturday's loss at New York City FC. In addition to temporarily putting the visitors ahead with a clever goal, the 22-year-old also shined defensively all over the (soggy) field. Roldan chalked up seven tackles among 20 total defensive plays.

Matt Besler – Though the US central defense stable is rather crowded, the Sporting KC man has raised his game to keep up with the competition. In helping his side notch their league-best ninth shutout at San Jose, Besler notched four pass picks and made half of his 16 total defensive stops in his team's box.

David Bingham – Despite a huge late save and a clean sheet against Sporting KC this weekend, Bingham really didn't help his international cause. This time, his issue was the command of his area; he was bailed out by the woodwork after badly missing a punch in the third minute, and by Cordell Cato after another flailing attempt to corral a restart near the break.

Wil Trapp – The Columbus captain made the provisional Gold Cup roster despite early-season struggles. As has often been the case, Trapp's troubles occurred in his own half in Saturday's loss at Atlanta. The typically safe passer was guilty of five giveaways in the Columbus end, while poor defensive positioning helped facilitate four dangerous rushes and two opposition goals. At a deep USMNT position, that won't do.

CANADA

UP⬆️

Jordan Hamilton – Forced to wait until May 20 for his season debut, the striker has quickly reminded Toronto FC that he can contribute in spare playing time. Hamilton flicked home an insurance tally from a sharp angle on Saturday, giving him two goals and an assist in his last three substitute outings. He has just seven minutes over two Canada caps, but is demonstrating that he can provide a real spark off the bench.

Alphonso Davies – After faring well out wide on his Canada debut, the teen phenom showed positional range in Vancouver’s draw with FC Dallas on Saturday. Davies worked the final half-hour in the center of midfield, showing off a club heretofore not seen in his bag. He completed three positive passes into the final third, made one stirring run up the gut and most impressively, crammed seven defensive stops into a short shift.

Tesho Akindele – Yes, the FCD attacker does so many of the little things, both well and often. However, Akindele has regressed in providing end product. He has but three goals in his last 34 games across all competitions. The 25-year-old has failed to log a shot on goal in four of the team's last five matches, and has managed only five all season.

Russell Teibert – After missing Vancouver's last three games and going without a start for over two months, the talented Teibert had a golden chance to enhance both his club and national team standing. It didn't happen. The midfielder was decent if vanilla on the ball, but couldn't notch a single defensive stop in 59 minutes. For a guy that doesn't provide much offense, that's not good enough.