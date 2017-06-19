MLSsoccer.com's Armchair Analyst Matt Doyle counts down the top three assists from the weekend including a Valderrama-esque pass from Kevin Doyle.
Colorado's Kevin Doyle goes full Valderrama | Top 3 Assists of Week 16
Series:
MLSsoccer.com's Armchair Analyst Matt Doyle counts down the top three assists from the weekend including a Valderrama-esque pass from Kevin Doyle.
Stay connected: The official MLS app keeps you connected with the latest news, highlights, scores, standings, and analysis all for FREE. Download for iOS (Apple) or Download for Android