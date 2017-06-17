Promising Sporting KC Homegrown player Salloi making case for more minutes

KANSAS CITY, Kan. – As if Sporting Kansas City didn’t have an embarrassment of riches on the wing already, now there’s one more in the mix for starts and serious minutes.

Daniel Salloi’s first career goal for Sporting, the capper in their 4-0 thrashing of Minnesota United in US Open Cup play on Wednesday night, has the Hungarian Homegrown (yes, you read that right) hopeful of a bigger role in both Open Cup and MLS action.

“It’s amazing,” Salloi told reporters after the match. “It’s a big day because it’s also my first start, too. I’m happy that everything worked out and I hope I can score in MLS and play in as many games as I can. I’m just looking forward to the next game.”

The 20-year-old Salloi, who first joined Sporting’s system as an exchange student and academy player, signed with the club as a Homegrown player before the 2016 season and spent last year on a series of loan spells, racking up 10 total goals with USL side Swope Park Rangers and Hungarian club Gyirmot SE.

Manager Peter Vermes said before this season that he expected Salloi to get time with the senior club in 2017. But while Vermes moved Graham Zusi from the front line to the back this year, he also brought in Gerso as a Designated Player and 2016 Ghanaian Player of the year Latif Blessing, brought back Soony Saad after two seasons in Thailand, and shifted Jimmy Medranda from fullback to the wing.

“That’s why I’m glad I could start and score my goal,” Salloi said. “Goals always push you forward in front of other guys. I’m just trying to keep up the good work. Work hard, and more will come.”

While Salloi is more comfortable on the left side, a shift to the right when Blessing subbed in against Minnesota proved the key to bagging his first goal with Sporting – after hitting the woodwork with a blast late in the first half and seeing Gerso collect the rebound to score.

On the play that finally put him into the scoring column, Salloi came inside, set up at the top of the box with his back to the goal, took a short pass from midfielder Roger Espinoza and spun away from his defender for a cool bottom-corner finish.

“I’m not surprised. I’m really not,” Vermes said. “I just think it’s funny because Latif went in there and switched sides with him, and [Salloi] said, ‘Do you want me to come over and play on the right?’

"And I go, ‘Why? You can’t play on the right?’ Then when he scored, I go, ‘Not bad on the right, is it?’

“But it was good for him. He’s a great finisher. He has a real knack in and around the box. He really does. He’s a really good finisher, and the fact that he did does not surprise me.”

And as Sporting navigate a season of international absences and multiple competitions – Vermes makes no secret of wanting to win the club’s third Open Cup this decade – Salloi hopes his strong first start signals the beginning of a bigger role.

“When you get your start, you have to show everything that you can and I think I did that today,” he said. “Obviously, it can always be better, but I think I showed that Peter can trust me and when he needs a backup, I’m there for him and for the team."