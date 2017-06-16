LA Galaxy hope US Open Cup win gets full squad ready for busy stretch

CARSON, Calif – The LA Galaxy have added another game to their already crowded schedule, as advancing in the U.S. Open Cup gives them a two-game per week stretch from now through the Fourth of July.

Luckily, head coach Curt Onalfo’s group showed on Wednesday in a 3-1 win over USL team Orange County SC that their depth is capable of stepping up in competitive situations. Squad rotation is going to be key in making it through this busy period.

“If you look at our next two-and-a-half weeks,” said Onalfo, “now that we’ve won this game that’s seven games in two-and-a-half weeks. It’s basically Wednesday-Saturday-Wednesday-Saturday for a long period of time. So you’ve got to utilize your roster, guys need to step up.

“We got goals out of young attacking players which was a big goal of mine going into the game.”

The likes of Gyasi Zardes were available off the bench, but never trailing and getting the goals from their young attackers on Wednesday allowed Onalfo to rest them.

All three of the Galaxy goals scored against Orange County SC were put in the back of the net by Homegrown players -- but unlike Ariel Lassiter, who signed in 2016, Jack McBean and Jose Villarreal have been senior squad players since 2011.

Their development track has changed since the advent of LA Galaxy II -- both McBean and Villarreal logged career highs in MLS minutes back in 2013, the year before the club's USL team began play. Now with the former LA Galaxy II head coach in charge of the senior squad, they’re starting to see their MLS minutes grow again.

“It was vital for them to do well tonight,” said Onalfo, “because it gives them confidence, and it gives the coaching staff confidence to know they can be options down this difficult stretch.”

The Galaxy next take the field at home on Saturday against the Houston Dynamo in MLS regular season play (11 pm ET | UniMás, Facebook.com, MLS LIVE in Canada) and the fixture congestion should give the young standouts more opportunities to play in the league.

In the case of Villarreal, who started alongside his brother Jaime Villarreal for the first time in a senior squad game, the goal he scored was reminiscent of several flashes of brilliance Galaxy fans have seen from him over six years with the club.

When it comes to game situation where he has the space to pick his spot, he can be a great weapon for the club.

“When we play small-sided games, Villarreal’s one of the best players in training,” said Onalfo. “When you’re on a roster, when you’re part of the Galaxy, that’s invested a lot of money in attacking players it’s hard for the younger American guys to get consistent opportunities."

But the coach also noted that even in tough conditions, the players are expected to make an impact, whether they play for one minute or 90.

“Honestly as coaches we expect maybe a little too much. When you’ve got limited time, limited opportunity, and you’ve got to make it work in 20 minutes – you’ve got to catch a rhythm in a game, there’s a lot of things that have to happen.”