US Open Cup Fifth Round draw to be streamed live on Thursday, June 15

The dust is just starting to settle on a wild U.S. Open Cup Fourth Round, but 13 MLS teams will learn their fates for the next two rounds of American soccer's oldest tournament very soon.

U.S. Soccer will stream the draw live on their Facebook page at 11 am ET on Thursday. The MLS sides will be joined by three lower-division sides in the Round of 16 draw, including a pair of MLS expansion hopefuls FC Cincinnati – who drew over 30,000 fans to their upset of Columbus Crew SC – and Sacramento Republic FC, who advanced with an emphatic 4-1 win over Real Salt Lake.

The draw will determine the pairings and hosting scenarios for both the Round of 16 (set for June 28) and Quarterfinals (set for July 11). A separate draw will take place the day after the Quarterfinals to determine the hosting rights for the Semifinals and priority for hosting the Final.

Here is a full list of teams that will be drawn on Thursday. Each team is placed into a region, with the possibility of playing one of the other teams in that region.

EAST REGION

D.C. United New England Revolution New York Red Bulls Philadelphia Union

CENTRAL REGION

Colorado Rapids FC Dallas Houston Dynamo Sporting Kansas City

SOUTH REGION

Atlanta United Chicago Fire FC Cincinnati (USL) Miami FC (NASL)

WEST REGION