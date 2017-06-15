Howler Magazine teams up with Jack Black, Will Arnett for Father's Day fun

If you are stumped searching for a Father's Day gift, look no further: The Soccer Ball Phone is here!
Okay, not really, but Howler Magazine teamed up with a number of comedians and Alexi Lalas - a respected jokester in his own right - to parody those magazine commercials from the '90s that were full of rave reviews from satisfied "customers".
Give it a look - seriously, this would make Saul Goodman jealous.
The Soccer Ball Phone
Introducing the Soccer Ball Phone! We teamed up with some of our favorite comedians to parody those iconic magazine commercials that were all over TV in the early ‘90s. Go to https://fifa.wtf/soccerballphone for a special subscription offer now!Posted by Howler Magazine on Tuesday, June 13, 2017