Howler Magazine teams up with Jack Black, Will Arnett for Father's Day fun

If you are stumped searching for a Father's Day gift, look no further: The Soccer Ball Phone is here!

Okay, not really, but Howler Magazine teamed up with a number of comedians and Alexi Lalas - a respected jokester in his own right - to parody those magazine commercials from the '90s that were full of rave reviews from satisfied "customers".

Give it a look - seriously, this would make Saul Goodman jealous.