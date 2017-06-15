Experience the USA-Mexico World Cup qualifier at Azteca | The Hex

Nothing compares to USA vs. Mexico at Estadio Azteca.

The fans, the history, the noise and the environment all culminate into an experience that is best described as an item on any American soccer supporters' bucket list. The latest episode of "The Hex" goes behind the scenes at the recent World Cup qualifier between the two CONCACAF rivals, hearing from fans of both teams as they celebrated -- and suffered -- through each dramatic moment of the 1-1 draw.

"The Hex" follows MLS players and fans through the final round of CONCACAF World Cup qualifying. MLS players will represent all six nations in the Hex: Mexico, United States, Honduras, Panama, Costa Rica and Trinidad & Tobago.