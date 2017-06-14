Week 16 storylines: Back in full swing after international break, Open Cup

After a light Week 15 during the international window and an onslaught of compelling U.S. Open Cup action during the midweek, MLS is back with a full, 11-match slate this weekend, including 10 games on Saturday.



Let’s take a look at what’s at stake:

New York City FC vs. Seattle Sounders

Saturday, 1 p.m. ET | MLS Live

The Seattle Sounders may have had Week 15 off, but that doesn’t mean the schedule-makers made life easy on them. After triumphing over Cascadia Cup rivals Portland, 2-1, in the U.S. Open Cup on Tuesday, the defending MLS Cup champions are rewarded with a cross-country trip to the Big Apple to face a dangerous New York City FC side in what is a morning encounter in Pacific Time. With NYCFC also facing their derby rivals in another USOC fixture on Wednesday, the spoils Saturday may go to whichever side can more quickly refocus. And perhaps which manager among Brian Schmetzer and Patrick Vieira can better manage minutes.

Atlanta United vs. Columbus Crew

Saturday, 7 p.m. ET | MLS LIVE

Striker Josef Martinez is back for Atlanta United, and none too soon after the Five Stripes suffered back-to-back away league losses by multiple goals. Martinez’s ability to build on a 26-minute shift may be just what the expansion club needs right now, especially since the Atlanta attack has scored just once in those last two games. Meanwhile, Columbus Crew SC will be looking to improve upon their woeful away defensive record, having conceded 17 of their Eastern Conference-worst 26 goals away from Mapfre Stadium.

New England Revolution vs. Chicago Fire

Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET | MLS LIVE

Bastian Schweinsteiger, Nemanja Nikolic and the Chicago Fire put their seven-match unbeaten run on the line when they visit Gillette Stadium, one of the league’s toughest away venues in 2017. And after an Open Cup visit to St. Louis FC, two away games in four days could complicate things. Meanwhile, Jay Heaps’ New England Revolution side get to spend all week at home, and that's a good thing since the Revs are only one of five MLS sides unbeaten at home in (5-0-2).

Orlando City SC vs. Montreal Impact

Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET | MLS LIVE

After a short-handed Montreal Impact side earned a smash-and-grab away draw at Kansas City in Week 15, the club visits Orlando City SC healthier and deeper with a half-dozen call-ups returning. Blerim Dzemaili is back from helping Switzerland to a 2-0 World Cup Qualifying win over the Faroe Islands, Laurent Ciman is back from reserve duty for Belgium, and Matteo Mancosu scored last weekend’s equalizer in his return from injury. Orlando will look to get back to attacking-minded soccer after two sendings off forced the Lions to cling to a 0-0 home draw against Chicago two weekends ago.

Toronto FC vs. D.C. United

Saturday, 8 p.m. ET | TSN1, TSN4, MLS LIVE in the US

The form sheet suggests Toronto FC should make easy work of D.C. United at BMO Field. But Toronto need only look at Canadian counterparts Montreal last weekend to know how wrong the form sheet can be. Although D.C.’s 4-1 U.S. Open Cup win over amateur side Christos FC flattered the Black-and-Red, United have looked marginally more dangerous with winger Patrick Nyarko back from a hamstring injury. Meanwhile, Toronto boss Greg Vanney will have to weigh how heavily to lean on Michael Bradley after a grueling 180-minute World Cup Qualifying shift in Colorado and Mexico City.

San Jose Earthquakes vs. Sporting Kansas City

Saturday, 9 p.m. ET | MLS LIVE

The San Jose Earthquakes are winless in their last two at Avaya Stadium, with the task no easier against the Western Conference leaders. Sporting Kansas City will be looking to put a disappointing Week 15 home draw against the Montreal Impact behind them, especially since they let in their first goal at Children’s Mercy Park in six matches. Sporting KC have been almost as stingy on the road, allowing eight goals in eight games. That could pose problems for an Earthquakes side that has scored 16 goals, third-fewest in the West.

Colorado Rapids vs. Portland Timbers

Saturday, 9:30 p.m. ET | MLS LIVE

Ever since coach Pablo Mastroeni railed against soccer analytics, his Colorado Rapids have won three straight in all competitions, including a thrilling 3-2 comeback over the USL’s OKC Energy on Tuesday. After starting that solid run with a 1-0 win over West leaders Kansas City, Colorado could take another impressive scalp in the Portland Timbers, who hope Fanendo Adi’s brace in a 2-0 Week 15 victory over Dallas sparks a run of goals.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs. FC Dallas

Saturday, 10 p.m. ET | TSN 1, TSN 4, MLS LIVE in US

No side has faced a tougher itinerary of late than Oscar Pareja’s FC Dallas. After a 2-0 away loss to Portland in which the Hoops were without internationals Kellyn Acosta, Matt Hedges and Maynor Figueroa, Dallas returned home for a midweek U.S. Open Cup tie against the Tulsa Roughnecks on Wednesday before making a U-Turn to the Pacific Northwest. Their reward? A game against a Vancouver Whitecaps side that has enjoyed two full weeks off and won four of its last six. The ‘Caps do face a question at center back, with Kendall Waston departing Costa Rica's qualifier with an early injury on Tuesday.

Real Salt Lake vs. Minnesota United

Saturday, 10 p.m. ET | MLS LIVE

The expansion Minnesota United will have as good a chance as any at their first MLS away win in franchise history when they visit Real Salt Lake. The Loons have a relatively short trip following Wednesday’s U.S. Open Cup tie at Kansas City, while the Claret and Cobalt return from a tricky away fixture at the USL’s Sacramento Republic. And RSL is only 3-3-1 at Rio Tinto Stadium this year, though they have won two straight. Minnesota also hopes to harness the international form of Francisco Calvo and Kevin Molino. The two players scored for opposing sides in Costa Rica’s 2-1 World Cup Qualifying victory over Trinidad and Tobago on Tuesday.

LA Galaxy vs. Houston Dynamo

Saturday, 11 p.m. ET | UniMas, Facebook.com, MLS LIVE in Canada

The LA Galaxy return home in the league for the first time in a month-and-a-half following a four-match road trip that perhaps exceeded even coach Curt Onalfo’s expectations. Although the Galacticos couldn’t find a winner in a 0-0 draw against struggling D.C. United last time out, they still took 10 points from 12 thanks to four goals on the trip from Mexican international Giovani dos Santos. The Houston Dynamo are still searching for their first away win and have one of the league’s worst away goal differentials at minus-12.

Philadelphia Union vs. New York Red Bulls

Sunday, 5 p.m. ET | ESPN, MLS LIVE in Canada

It was a previous visit from the New York Red Bulls that sparked Jim Curtin’s Philadelphia Union side into life following a winless opening two months of the season. And after dropping consecutive away matches, Philly hope another visit from their nearest geographical rivals can return them to the form that saw them win four straight in May. Meanwhile, the Red Bulls have only one victory since May began. Jesse March’s side should be fresh after absorbing just a couple of international call-ups last week, even with a U.S. Open Cup derby against NYCFC on Wednesday.