In Episode 1 of Beat the Pro, two Union fans square off for a chance to best Philadelphia striker CJ Sapong in a Crossbar Challenge.
Beat the Pro - Ep 1 | CJ Sapong takes on a fan in Crossbar Challenge
Series:
