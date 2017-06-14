Armchair Analyst: Gold Cup XI, Open Cup & more in this week's TwitBag

Welcome back to the TwitBag, my (almost) weekly attempt to answer, with more than 140 characters, some of the best questions I get on Twitter. Thanks to all who contributed and sorry to those whose questions I couldn't quite get to.

It's a big and diverse week here, with the latest round of World Cup qualifiers wrapping up, the US Open Cup stealing headlines, MLS returning with a full slate this weekend, and an important debut for Canada.

Let's dive in with that last bit:

Did Alphonso Davies show more in 20 mins for #CanMNT than Cyle Larin has shown in all his matches combined? — Vancouver Armada (@VancouverArmada) June 14, 2017

This is a very "Vancouver" way to frame the question. Canadian fans are understandably a bit worried about Cyle Larin's yips in front of net – he's got just one goal since 2015 – but the dude's already scored three times in World Cup qualifying and he's just 22 years old. If they sort the midfield out behind him and get him consistent service, I've little doubt that Larin will be the most productive forward in Canadian history.

Alphonso Davies is, of course, one of the big keys to sorting out said midfield. The 17-year-old dual-national made his Canadian debut last night in a 2-1 win over Curaçao, and while that didn't cap-tie him, it's safe to assume he'll be on the final roster for next month's Gold Cup. That will cap-tie him, the second he steps on the field. And he will be very good for them for a very long time.

Elsewhere in CONCACAF...

Is Roman Torres just having an off couple months or do you think his less than stellar form is the new norm? — Thomas DeLorenzo (@tmdelorenzo) June 14, 2017

The Sounders center back scored a late goal for Panama in their soul-crushing 2-2 home draw against Honduras (a result that seriously helps the USMNT's chances of qualifying for next summer's World Cup, which are now up to 91 percent according to Paul Carr). Torres's goal was a well-taken striker's goal, of all things, but he once again looked slow both physically and mentally in defense. For both club and country, the 31-year-old has been nowhere near the presence he was last year.

Defenders go through slumps, just like strikers and midfielders and goalkeepers, so this could just be that. And 31 isn't "old" – Torres should have another couple of years left in his legs.

But when the Sounders braintrust start talking about the need to get younger and more athletic in central defense, and their disappointment at how flaccid the team has been this year... there's no writing that's necessarily on the wall as of yet. Warning shots, however, have been fired. And don't be super-surprised if we see 18-year-old Homegrown center back Sam Rogers, who just signed with S2 and went the distance in Seattle's 2-1 win over Portland in Open Cup action last night, pushing for minutes with the full MLS side by the end of the year.

There's much more US Open Cup action tonight, including the annual NY Derby. A lot of these games are annual affairs now because of the regionalization of the tournament, which has prompted no end of discussion across various social media channels.

With all due respect to that particular game, and to the Orlando City vs. Miami FC game, and to the San Jose Earthquakes vs. San Francisco Deltas game (which I'll be attending – come say hi if you're around), the one that's caught my interest the most is the first-ever official meeting between FC Cincinnati of the USL and Columbus Crew SC. It looks like there could be close to 30,000 people in attendance at Nippert Stadium – including a couple-thousand traveling fans for Columbus – which would make it one of the largest US Open Cup crowds in the 100-plus year history of the tournament.

If the current state of the USOC was a stock, would you buy or sell? — Oh, it's THAT guy (@GeoffTebbetts) June 14, 2017

Buy. The tournament will set another overall attendance record this year, the play continues to improve, and there are more soccer specific stadia popping up every year, which makes for a better viewing experience. With the top flight (MLS) continuing to expand, and the D2 leagues growing at a rapid rate, and at least one D3 aiming to come online within the next couple of years, there will be more games in more parts of the country and that exposes the tournament to more fans, which leads to more overall interest.

Buy. Buy buy buy.

Is the gap between lower divs and MLS closing? When should "upsets" not be surprising given squad rotation and nonMLS teams "playing up"? — Benjamin Bellman (@BenInquiring) June 14, 2017

The gap has actually grown quite a bit over the last few years as MLS budgets have grown (thanks, TAM!) and as teams have gotten more and better contributors out of their academies. When Kellyn Acosta is out on international duty, FC Dallas can turn to Victor Ulloa. When Felipe needs a rest, the New York Red Bulls can turn to Dan Metzger (who was one of the best defensive midfielders in all of USL over the last few years). When Toronto FC need to win a second leg outright, they can put Victor Vazquez into the lineup from the start.

That doesn't mean upsets will no longer happen, and that doesn't mean the current gap between leagues is permanent. But the lower levels really do need to stabilize before they'll start to narrow the gap.

Everyone should be rooting for that stability, by the way. One of the best ways for soccer to continue to grow in the US and Canada is for there to be a robust domestic transfer market going in both directions.

Is 4231 with an Acosta/Pulisic/Bradley midfield triumvirate the go-to against "strong" teams until proven otherwise? — Kevin Chan (@kjchanusmnt) June 14, 2017

Kelyn Acosta was really good for the US against Mexico, and he's been a must-watch player for FC Dallas since about midway through the 2015 season. His ability to play both sides of the ball, to cover ground within the structure of the team, to spread the field with either foot... he does seem like a perfect piece to fit next to Michael Bradley in support of Pulisic.

That said, we've yet to see those guys get an extended run together in a 4-2-3-1 so we should hold off on assuming they'll be the go-to group, or that'll be the go-to formation. Bruce Arena has preferred a 4-1-3-2 in his two home qualifiers, used a box-ish 4-4-2 on the road at Panama, and a 5-4-1 at the Azteca on Sunday night.

Thus at the moment there does not appear to be a "go-to." But if you were to lay money on those three guys being the heart of the team over the next 13 months, I don't think that'd be a dumb bet.

When we play Panama in our Gold Cup opener, how close do you think the squads will be to what we saw this weekend? — Paul Calixte (@paulcalixte1) June 14, 2017

Not very! Panama will have more regulars than the US, but it is still not going to be their complete team.

As for Arena's group, this is very clearly going to be a "B" squad. None of the prominent Europe-based players will be involved, and most of the regulars who are based in MLS will also get a break. This tournament is going to be used to see if Dax McCarty is the right guy to back up Bradley at d-mid, or if Matt Hedges can lead a back line at the international level, or if someone can finally unseat DaMarcus Beasley on the left back depth chart, etc. etc.

It's about filling out spaces around the core group, tinkering with formations, and maybe discovering a difference-maker in the process. I have what are maybe unrealistically high hopes in that regard for Hedges, Kelyn Rowe and Juan Agudelo. If these guys play up to their abilities then the US can win a trophy, and there's no better argument to make for yourself than that.

Based on Bruce's comments via @GrantWahl , Who's your starting XI for the gold cup? — Christopher Kerr (@kerrc17) June 14, 2017

The relevant quote from Grant Wahl's latest piece, here:

When asked how many players on the Gold Cup roster will come from his best possible U.S. roster, Arena said: “Almost none. Very few. Maybe [Omar] González and [Matt] Besler. Maybe [Clint] Dempsey and [Jozy] Altidore at some point. [Darlington] Nagbe is a possibility."

Bruce has been known to fib a little bit in the past, so it's hard to take everything he listed above completely at face value. But I do believe that he wants to give his regulars time to rest, wants to address a few needs (McCarty's performance is probably the biggest thing to keep an eye on, while Rowe probably has a chance to win a job as the back-up No. 10 here), and wants to see if Acosta can run the show in central midfield.

With that in mind, here's my USMNT XI for the opener on July 8 against Panama:

Fire away in the comments below. I'll be around for the bantz.