Every picture, they say, tells a story.

The image inked on Yamil Asad's thigh certainly does -- a tale of family history, a moment seized, a long shadow cast. It's an image of his father, Omar, scoring a goal that would mark him a club legend in Argentina.

In this story from DirtySouthSoccer.com, Atlanta United's young midfielder recounts the tale behind the tattoo -- a story of two Asads, a chronicle that continues to unfold every time Yamil Asad takes the pitch.