Highlights, hot takes & hype trains w/ MLS Matchday Live | Sunday, 8 pm ET

Set your soccer clock to go off at 8 pm ET every Sunday night. MLS Matchday Live has it's own time slot, and you won't want to miss a show as the league marches through summer and on to the MLS Cup playoffs.

What is MLS Matchday Live? Think of it as your own personal soccer assistant, your eyes and ears throughout the weekend and a perfect cap to Soccer Sunday. Oh, and it's accessible from anywhere you are thanks to Facebook Live!

Watch MLS Matchday Live! Sunday at 8 pm ET on Facebook LIVE

Join ExtraTime Radio’s Andrew Wiebe and David Gass this Sunday to make sure you didn't miss anything from Week 16. The best part? It’s your show, too! Drop in the comments section with your questions, opinions and banter, and help guide the fun on Sunday night. Think of it as “Choose Your Own Adventure,” but with MLS.

And don’t worry, all your MLS Matchday Live staples aren't going anywhere. That means must-see moments and analysis from all of this week’s action, hot takes, hype trains, wonderfully wacky (WTF) MLS moments and – of course – the #GoldenCone.