Dairon Asprilla: Deceptive & Dangerous on the Wing | Audi Player Index

Dairon Asprilla has had his share of highlights in a Timbers jersey, and the 25 year-old Colombian's skill-set was on display Saturday night against FC Dallas. Asprilla relentlessly drove at FC Dallas defenders along the right flank and his assist to Fanendo Adi all but sealed three points for Portland. Check out his best moments - Inside the Audi Player Index.
