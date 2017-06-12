Kick Off: US earn big point at Azteca | Fire, Timbers post weekend wins

Here is everything you need to know about MLS and North American soccer this morning:

Bradley's chip drives USMNT result at Azteca

Michael Bradley provided an early highlight-reel strike and the US national team hung on for a 1-1 World Cup qualifying draw against arch rivals Mexico at Azteca. The impressive point temporarily pulled the team level on points in "The Hex" with second-place Costa Rica, who host Trinidad & Tobago on Tuesday. RECAP | WATCH BRADLEY'S CHIP

Armchair Analyst Matt Doyle noted how the Nats earned their share by taking a page out of Costa Rica's book with a stifling 5-4-1 formation. READ MORE

While Bradley deservedly received the highest marks on the field, our USMNT Player Ratings gave coach Bruce Arena the most credit for his nearly pitch-perfect game plan. READ MORE

Fire blaze at home

Streaking Chicago scored their sixth straight home victory with a 2-0 decision over Atlanta United on Saturday night. The Fire got goals from Luis Solignac and Nemanja Nikolic, and Matt Lampson posted his fourth clean sheet in the last five games. RECAP | HIGHLIGHTS

Armchair Analyst Matt Doyle detailed how the Fire have shown undeniable improvement since the arrival of Bastian Schweinsteiger, growing from a merely improved side to one that is approaching title-contender status. READ MORE

Adi double downs FC Dallas

The Portland Timbers continued their resurgence with a big 2-0 victory over guests FC Dallas on Saturday night. The result gave them consecutive wins for the first time since Week 3 and lifted them two spots to second place in the West. RECAP | HIGHLIGHTS

Fenando Adi was the hero, snapping a five-game goal drought with a brace. The forward admitted it was a tough stretch (one that included a pair of recent post strikes, no less), but says he broke through by keeping his composure. READ MORE

Impact grab late share in KC

Matteo Mancosu hopped off the bench in his comeback from injury to fire an opportunistic late leveler for Montreal in a 1-1 draw at Sporting KC on Saturday night. Despite to the letdown, the home side maintain a two-point lead atop the West. RECAP | HIGHLIGHTS

Following the game, Sporting midfielder Soni Mustivar freely took the blame for the poor back pass that led to Montreal's late equalizer. READ MORE

Report: PSG tracking Palmer-Brown

According to American Soccer Now scribe Brian Sciaretta, French giants Paris Saint-Germain are showing interest in Sporting KC defender Erik Palmer-Brown. READ MORE

Oyongo injured on Cameroon duty

Montreal left back Ambroise Oyongo will miss out on Confederations Cup after suffering a serious knee injury during Cameroon's weekend Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Morocco. It remains unclear at this time how long he will spend on the Impact shelf. READ MORE

NYCFC's Herrera claims U-20 WC Bronze Ball

Yangel Herrera and his Venezuela teammates suffered a slim 1-0 loss to England in the Under-20 World Cup final on Sunday, but the New York City FC midfielder took home the Bronze Ball (for the tournament's third-best player) as consolation. READ MORE

Cavallini back in the Canada fold

Alphonso Davies isn't the only notable name included in Canada's squad for their midweek friendly with Curacao. Fans north of the border can also look forward to the international return of striker Lucas Cavallini. READ MORE

Once-and-future expansion squads lead All-Star Fan XI voting

Voting for the 2017 MLS All-Star Game Fan XI presented by Target is underway, and you can get an early look at the top five vote-getters by position (as of noon ET on June 10). All voting ends on June 30 at midnight PT. READ MORE | VOTE NOW

