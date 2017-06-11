Mexico vs. US: Two Nations, One Culture | The Hex

June 11, 20171:06PM EDT

USA-Mexico is among the most anticipated and fiercest rivalries in North American soccer. However, it’s not only the action on the field that makes the game special, but also the fans themselves, their passion, and support for their teams and nations.

Ahead of the USMNT's World Cup qualifier against Mexico at Estadio Azteca on Sunday night (8:30 pm ET | FS1, Univision, UDN), get to know the fans that make this rivalry one of the most unique in international soccer in the latest episode of "The Hex." 

