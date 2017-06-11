GOAL: Fanendo Adi patiently waits to smash home the brace

June 11, 201712:21AM EDT

Goal! Portland Timbers 2-0 FC Dallas. Fanendo Adi (Portland Timbers) right footed shot from very close range to the center of the goal.

Goals
Match Highlights

