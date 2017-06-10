Waston, Valeri, Hamid, Chanot named to latest FIFA FUT Team of the Week

MLS standouts Bill Hamid, Maxime Chanot, Diego Valeri and Kendall Waston had outstanding performances recognized by EA Sports’ FIFA Ultimate Team this week.

The MLS quartet earned first XI spots in the worldwide Team of the Week for the popular video game FIFA 17, appearing alongside global superstars like Olivier Giroud, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Marco Vidal.

Valeri is in the squad thanks to his two goals in the Portland Timbers’ 2-0 defeat of San Jose on June 2, which runs his 2017 regular-season total to eight.

In defense, Chanot bagged a timely corner-kick header – his first goal in MLS – to help New York City FC rally to a 2-1 win over Philadelphia, while Waston was a beast at both ends of the field for the Vancouver Whitecaps, scoring twice in a 3-1 comeback win over Atlanta.

Hamid earned his spot in the FUT nets by making six saves in a 0-0 draw with the LA Galaxy, including his 600th career regular-season save. The D.C. United goalkeeper also became the youngest player in MLS history to notch 45 career clean sheets.

The Team of the Week is available to play against each and every week in FIFA Ultimate Team. TOTW items are available by chance when opening FIFA Ultimate Team Packs.