MLS Fantasy: Finding your best options in a quiet week

It took 14 rounds but we finally had a great double game week in MLS Fantasy. A lot of goals, a lot of clean sheets, and little crazy rotation resulted in some very big fantasy point totals. And when I say big, I mean some of the highest in game history. Top marks go to Benjamin, manager of BEER CITY FC, who racked up 197 points! Congrats

Round 15 is a little shorter than most thanks to international call-ups. This means that the player pool is reduced, so I thought I would change things up a little. Below is my list of players who I like from each game this weekend.

Chicago Fire vs. Atlanta United FC (4 pm ET | UniMás, Facebook.com, MLS LIVE in Canada)

Everything kicks off in Chicago on Saturday as the Fire look to extend their undefeated streak to 7 games. This run of form, history of successful home results, and few international call-ups should easily earn them four spots on many fantasy teams. Matt Lampson ($4.6) is an excellent budget goalkeeper option and has only allowed one goal in two of his last three home games.

If you want a matching defender, Johan Kappelhof ($5.1) and Brandon Vincent ($5.1) are excellent choices as they balance a chance at a clean sheet with the ability to generate offensive points. On the offensive side, David Accam ($9.9) and Nemanja Nikolic ($10.2) are in excellent form having only failed to score in 2 of Chicago’s last 7 games. Many may also be considering Bastian Schweinsteiger ($9.4) but with Dax McCarty currently on international duty, he may need to play a bit more conservatively against Atlanta.

Speaking of Atlanta, I’m not a big fan this week. They have lost all three of their last away games and Miguel Almiron ($9.6) could see limited minutes after starting for Paraguay on Thursday. If you still want a player, Yamil Asad’s ($8.4) consistent production of assists makes him your best option.

Sporting Kansas City vs. Montreal Impact (8 pm ET | TVAS in Canada, MLS Live in the US)

After two consecutive home wins, things were starting to look up for Montreal, but now they are back on the road and have been hit hard by call-ups and injuries. Sporting Kansas City are without several players as well but enough of their core has remained intact to make me believe that they are the only team with viable fantasy options in this game. SKC have only allowed two goals over their seven home games, so their defense is a no-brainer. Tim Melia ($5.6) has been racking up points, but is the most expensive keeper option this week. A better use of your funds would be to stick with defenders Ike Opara ($6.0), Jimmy Medranda ($5.7), and Seth Sinovic ($5.5) who have a better chance at bonus points.

Don’t focus too much on SKC’s backline though, as Montreal’s weakend defense will provide goal opportunities. Benny Feilhaber ($10.6) has been off his scoring form lately, and Dom Dwyer ($9.0) is just getting back on the field after a recent knee injury. Both are viable options for this week, but if you want a differential, then consider Gerso Fernandes ($8.2) or Latif Blessing ($7.6) who also play up top.

Portland Timbers vs. FC Dallas (10:30 pm ET | MLS LIVE)

The final game of the weekend is hard to call. Both teams have lost players to call-ups, are experiencing a rough patch of form, and have had some consistency issues. Portland have not had a solid defense all season and Dallas will be without several starters, so I’m not confident that either team can keep a clean sheet. That just leaves offense. After scoring a brace last week, Diego Valeri ($10.5) is one of the best bets for points and Fanendo Adi ($9.6) is not far behind. Dallas’ Michael Barrios ($8.4) is also an excellent differential pick as he should be one of the offensive focuses this week and usually earns a handful of goals each season. The big question for many managers is “Will Mauro Diaz Play?” Maybe as a sub, but with Dallas’ next two games being on turf, it would not surprise me if they saved him for the rematch against Houston.

Which players are you considering for Round 15? FOR MORE fantasy advice, be sure to check out the articles and charts posted at MLSFantasyBoss.com.

