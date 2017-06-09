Estadio Azteca: Mystique, myth and Mexico | The Hex

The US national team will once again travel into the belly of the beast on Sunday night, when they take on Mexico in a World Cup qualifier at the famed Estadio Azteca (8:30 pm ET | FS1, Univision, UDN).

More fortress than stadium, the advantages of Azteca – with its capacity of 100,000, its elevation of 7,200 feet and its intimidating crowds – are legion. The US have never won an official match there and Mexico are virtually unbeatable in their Mexico City home.

The latest episode of "The Hex" explores just what makes Azteca so special for Mexico -- and such a difficult place for the US.