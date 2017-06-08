MLSsoccer.com's Armchair Analyst Matt Doyle looks at how the USMNT finally broke down Trinidad and Tobago to strengthen their World Cup Qualifying position.
Transition rules as US top Trinidad & Tobago | Analyst's Den
Series:
MLSsoccer.com's Armchair Analyst Matt Doyle looks at how the USMNT finally broke down Trinidad and Tobago to strengthen their World Cup Qualifying position.
Stay connected: The official MLS app keeps you connected with the latest news, highlights, scores, standings, and analysis all for FREE. Download for iOS (Apple) or Download for Android