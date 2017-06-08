Check out the American Outlaws tifo at US vs. Trinidad & Tobago

As the US Men's National Team faced off against Trinidad & Tobago in Thursday night's World Cup Qualifier in Denver, of course the American Outlaws, the largest current US supporters' group, unfurled a special tifo for the occasion. Check it out -- it reads, "At the peak of our game."
