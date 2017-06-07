Kick Off: FCD rise recognized | Seattle, SJ go shopping | Expansion Updates

Here is everything you need to know about MLS and North American soccer this morning:

T&T next up for US in 'The Hex'

Stateside attention has once again turned toward the US national team, who will return to World Cup qualifying action on Thursday night. Bruce Arena's boys will welcome Trinidad & Tobago – whose current roster of Soca Warriors has restored hope to the federation – to Dick's Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City, Colorado with a chance to move up to third place in the hexagonal table. WATCH VIDEO | MATCH PREVIEW

To get ready for the game, Armchair Analyst Matt Doyle used his midweek Twitter Q&A session to tackle some important USMNT queries. READ MORE

(Canadian) Citizen Davies

North of the border, Canada's national team program and its fans enjoyed an important milestone on Wednesday. Vancouver wonder boy Alphonso Davies became a Canadian citizen, officially making him eligible for his first call-up, which came quickly for next week's Curacao friendly. READ MORE

Though many Canada fans may be ready to anoint the Whitecaps prodigy, Daniel Squizzato has warned everyone to keep expectations in check instead of pumping Davies up as the national team savior. READ MORE

Lamah, FCD rises rewarded

FC Dallas attacker Roland Lamah netted Alcatel Player of the Week honors for his 24-minute hat trick in their weekend 6-2 rout of Real Salt Lake. READ MORE

Meanwhile, FCD also benefited from the big win, tying Portland for the biggest climb of the week in our MLSsoccer.com Power Rankings. But how high did they rise? READ MORE

Summer shoppers: San Jose, Seattle

San Jose Earthquakes GM Jesse Fioranelli has teased the impending arrival of an impact midfielder, telling reporters that the club are closed to announcing a big new acquisition. READ MORE

Up the I-5 in Seattle, the Sounders are dealing with the expected departure of Alvaro Fernandez, while also preparing to do some summer shopping of their own. Derlis Gonzalez and Keisuke Honda, however, are no longer targets of pursuit for the defending champs. READ MORE

RSL shoots down Plata rumors

Real Salt Lake GM Craig Waibel has rubbished reports out of Mexico claiming that two Liga MX sides were in for Joao Plata, saying that he's had no contact from any clubs regarding the Ecuador attacker. READ MORE

Best-possible prognosis for United's Mullins

D.C. United striker Patrick Mullins received the best possible return news following Tuesday's knee surgery: he will be out for six weeks, instead of the six months that the club feared. READ MORE

"Land ho!" in Miami

David Beckham's MLS expansion group will finally have the last piece of land required to build a new stadium after the Board of County Commissioners voted to approve the sale of three acres in the Overtown area. Zoning approvals remain before any construction can begin. READ MORE

Developments aplenty for San Diego expansion effort

The San Diego City Council on Monday voted against appropriating $5 million in the city budget for a November 2017 special election that would include a public referendum on the proposed SoccerCity stadium development plan. Mayor Kevin Faulconer has indicated he'll issue a line-item veto to restore the city funding. READ MORE

