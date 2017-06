Yeah, we all saw it -- and yeah, that was a sick pass from New York City FC's David Villa. You know the one we mean.

But was it Week 14's top assist, or did someone else drop an even shinier dime?

Push "play," and watch as MLSsoccer.com's Armchair Analyst Matt Doyle looks at the best assists from Week 14 of the 2017 MLS regular season.

Do you agree with his ranking, or is your take -- and your favorite assist -- hotter? Let us know in the comment section below.