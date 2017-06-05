Take another look at Week 14's most exciting matches

Looking to take in a match replay from last week on MLS LIVE and undecided which match choose?

The MLSsoccer editorial team on Monday voted to rank the top 3 most exciting matches from Week 14, taking into account factors like action, rhythm, atmosphere and storylines from each of the weekend's matches.

Remember, in addition to all the live action, you can watch full match replays, as well as 20-minute condensed matches on MLS LIVE. And for the the best MLS LIVE experience, download the official MLS app for free.

3. FC Dallas vs. Real Salt Lake

Okay, so this one was only exciting if you like seeing one team run riot over another. But every once in a while, it's fun to watch an offensive-minded team hit on all cylinders – and just try to hate on Roland Lamah's infectious joy. (WATCH)

2. New York City FC vs. Philadelphia Union

Speaking of celebrations, how do you spell "Late Comeback?" N-Y-C-F-C. (WATCH)

1. Orlando City SC vs. Chicago Fire

You don't often see fans deliver a standing O in a goalless draw. Then again, most scoreless draws don't end 11-v-9. If you're Joe Bendik, take a bow. If you're a Lions fan looking to give referee Ted Unkel a piece of your mind, take a number. (WATCH)