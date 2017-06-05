Seattle Sounders 1, Houston Dynamo 0 | 2017 MLS Match Recap

Will Bruin scored against his former team, and he didn't hesitate to celebrate.

The big striker led the Seattle Sounders past the Houston Dynamo on Sunday night, meeting a pinpoint Cristian Roldan cross to thump a close-range header past Tyler Deric and bank three needed points for the defending MLS Cup champions.

The goal was just reward for the hosts, who dominated possession from whistle to whistle but struggled mightily to finish their chances.

The victory is the third in Seattle's last four games, sending them into the international break in good spirits. Meanwhile Houston's well-documented road woes continue, as they have taken just one point from a possible 21 in their seven away matches to date.

