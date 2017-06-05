Polak: Breaking down the top coaching moves of Week 14

Each week, Sam Polak breaks down the top coaching moves in MLS from the previous week. Here are his top five from Week 14.

5. Union decisiveness

Playing at Yankee Stadium, teams have to be more decisive in transition phases as the ball can be closed down much quicker given the width of the field.

Jim Curtin and his staff did a great job readying the Philadelphia Union to do just that despite losing 2-1 to New York City FC.

Especially as the Union had less possession, their time on the ball was that much more important. And in order to make sure they were in a good position with the ball once they regained control, their transition from defense to offense was invaluable.

Whether they looked to play the ball backwards or forwards, Philadelphia made decisions without hesitation in these moments.

This sharp attention to detail ultimately led to the first goal of the match as seen below where CJ Sapong almost instaneously attacks the space in front of him after stealing the ball back and eventually gets the assist.

4. Substitutions provide answer for Rapids

Pablo Mastroeni made two crucial subs that helped the Colorado Rapids to earn their 2-1 win over Columbus Crew SC.

Maestroeni made the tough decision to sub out Kevin Doyle in the 82nd minute — just moments after he tied the match up at 1-1. The Rapids coaching staff opted to replace him with a bigger body at striker in the form of Alan Gordon and it certainly proved to be the correct move.

With just four minutes left in regulation, Gordon’s physicality and savvy around the goal were on full display as he drifted off of Jonathan Mensah’s shoulder toward the far post and tucked away a beautiful cross from fellow substitute Josh Gatt.

3. Orlando’s super sub

Jason Kreis’ decision to sub in Giles Barnes for Luis Gil in the 59th minute against D.C. United midweek changed the entire complexion of this match.

Barnes’ eagerness to go forward almost single-handedly propelled Orlando City SC to their 2-0 win.

The 28-year-old's energy and willingness to attack created the opportunity for the Lions' first goal. Taking on and trying to split two D.C. defenders, Barnes was brought down at the edge of the box in the 65th minute. This foul resulted in a goal for Cyle Larin off the restart.

And while Barnes’ distant effort in the 88th minute should have been saved by Bill Hamid, his decision to take the opportunity to have a go at goal was something missing from Orlando in the first 60 minutes of this game.

Barnes was the spark behind the much-needed three points for Kreis’ Orlando side, and the performance helped him earn the start against Chicago over the weekend.

2. New England defense and set pieces

Had it not been for a spectacular solo effort from David Villa in the first half to set up Jack Harrison for a goal, the New England Revolution would have taken three points against NYCFC in their midweek match instead of ending up with a 2-2 draw.

The Revs looked the more prepared of the two teams for the circumstances unique to this matchup. First, Jay Heaps’ side attempted to disrupt NYC’s desire to maintain controlled possession of the ball out of the back by pressing with at least four players. As seen below, this ultimately forced NYC backwards in order to keep the ball and required players like Villa to check back to the ball in NYC’s own half— which of course New England was happy to see as it kept the lethal striker further away from their goal.

The Revolution staff also designed a brilliant set piece play where Kei Kamara put his team on the board off a corner kick in the 24th minute. Knowing that NYCFC defends corners in an almost exclusively zonal setup, the Revs had Kamara snake in front of NYCFC’s first line of defense and preempt their effort to protect that space, powering home a phenomenal header.

1. Vancouver's defense posture

Carl Robinson had his side prepared to disrupt Atlanta United’s attacking prowess as Vancouver Whitecaps FC came out the better of the two teams on Saturday with a 3-1 victory.

Tata Martino’s squad has been particularly dangerous when the likes of Miguel Almiron or Yamil Asad are able to run down hill at opposing backlines. Recognizing this, the Whitecaps coaching staff clearly informed the team they would need to recover in any such situations. The Whitecaps did a great job of doing just this, suffocating Atlanta’s counterattacking effort as seen in the sequence below.

The Whitecaps also made it incredibly challenging for Atlanta to attack by their other preferred means: defenders initiating the offense with their passing.

Atlanta had generated a lot of chances in their past two matches that began with one of their backs picking out a teammate in a good position— whether it was a pass slipped in between the lines or a ball over the top to try and exploit space behind opponents.

Vancouver allowed neither of these. Robinson had his team force Atlanta defenders to have to make quick decisions with the ball and immediately applied pressure once these passes were made.

And similarly, after the Whitecaps were ahead and allowed Atlanta to go long, Vancouver was first to the ball and had at least two if not three players near the intended recipient as demonstrated below.

The Caps' collective defensive focus was the difference in this matchup and the win helped them get back above the red line and into fifth place in the Western Conference.