Highlights | Seattle Sounders FC 1-0 Houston Dynamo

June 5, 201712:33AM EDT

The Seattle Sounders look to bounce back at home after a blowout loss to Columbus, hosting the Houston Dynamo.

Full Highlights
Match Highlights

MLS Summer Beat

This week, we're celebrating the connection between music and MLS in advance of the inaugural MLS Summer Beat, a concert series over Memorial Day weekend, coming this year to Atlanta, San Jose, and Seattle. Learn more on how to attend a Summer Beat concert.

Stay connected: The official MLS app keeps you connected with the latest news, highlights, scores, standings, and analysis all for FREE. Download for iOS (Apple) or Download for Android