Start your Soccer Sunday with the best from Week 14 on MLS Matchday Live

What is MLS Matchday Live? Think of it as your own personal soccer assistant, a guide to the best-possible Soccer Sunday accessible from anywhere you are thanks to Facebook Live.

Watch MLS Matchday Live! Sunday at 6:30 pm ET on Facebook LIVE

This week, ExtraTime Radio’s Andrew Wiebe and David Gass will allow you to drive the show with polls, polls and more polls to determine what they discuss next. Think of it as “Choose Your Own Adventure,” but with MLS.

And don’t worry, they’ll work in all the MLS Matchday Live staples on Sunday. That means must-see moments and analysis from all of this week’s MLS and US national team action, hot takes, hype trains, wonderfully wacky MLS moments and – of course – the #GoldenCone.

The best part? It’s your show, too! Drop in the comments section with your questions, opinions and banter, and help guide the fun on Sunday night.