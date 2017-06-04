Orlando City fans give players standing ovation after 0-0 draw with Chicago

It was one of the highlights of the Week 14 slate: Sensing the final whistle was near, the capacity crowd at Orlando City Stadium gave their home team a standing ovation for their performance.

The final result? It was 0-0.

But here's the twist: The scoreless draw was achieved down two men after Orlando were hit with two red cards.

The moment didn't escape Orlando City captain Will Johnson who made it a point to highlight just how far soccer has come that a stadium full of supporters can appreciate the defensive effort that went into a 0-0 draw. Watch it above.