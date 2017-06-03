GOAL: Jesus Ferreira scores on his MLS debut

June 3, 201710:01PM EDT

Goal: FC Dallas 6, Real Salt Lake 2. Jesus Ferreira (FC Dallas) right footed shot from the center of the box to the bottom right corner.

Goals
Match Highlights

Stay connected: The official MLS app keeps you connected with the latest news, highlights, scores, standings, and analysis all for FREE. Download for iOS (Apple) or Download for Android

Goal of the Week | Fan Nominations via Twitter

Lend your voice to the AT&T Goal of the Week nomination process. You can nominate a goal by sending a tweet using #ATTGOTW and the player's name. View all goal clips