MLSsoccer.com's Armchair Analyst Matt Doyle tries looks at who will get the start in a World Cup Qualifier warm up against Venezuela.
Who starts where against Venezuela? | Analyst's Den
Series:
MLSsoccer.com's Armchair Analyst Matt Doyle tries looks at who will get the start in a World Cup Qualifier warm up against Venezuela.
Stay connected: The official MLS app keeps you connected with the latest news, highlights, scores, standings, and analysis all for FREE. Download for iOS (Apple) or Download for Android