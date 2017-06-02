New England Revolution vs. Toronto FC

2017 MLS Match Preview

Gillette Stadium – Foxborough, Mass.

Saturday, June 3 – 7:30 pm ET

WATCH: TSN1/4 in Canada | MLS LIVE in US

There's no getting around the fact that the 2017 campaign has not been kind to New England Revolution fans. Fourteen matches in, the Revs have fought mightily for four wins and five draws -- and no wins on the road. But the team's showed flashes of recapturing a fighting spirit away from home, especially this past Wednesday, when they managed a late-game, 2-2 draw at NYCFC that left the home team bewildered.

They'll have to draw on every ounce of that well of strength when they face towering Toronto FC, who currently sit atop the Supporters' Shield standings. Boasting possibly the deepest roster in the league, their reserves just helped ensure a spot in the finals of Canadian Championship. Also, Sebastian Giovinco is back. Just saying.

New England Revolution

Let's ignore the recent bad and focus on the good, namely through the brightest spots of this past Revs road match. Kei Kamara once again proved he can do it in the air -- when he gets the proper service. (Just check out this beauty here.) But possibly just as many props go to Kelyn Rowe, who put in the work assisting the late equalizer that left NYCFC reeling. He essentially flicked the ball to himself in a sequence that let Xavier Kouassi tap the ball home. It's also worth watching.

Rowe's proven especially flexible on the pitch, something that will of course come in handy against Toronto FC. "Throughout the week, I know that there’s one, two, three positions that I could slot into," he told MLSsoccer.com. "To be prepared, I make sure I know every position on the field so if I do have to slide into a position, I can do it without too much of a problem."

On top of this, New England is on a 10-game unbeaten run at home. The Revolution have outscored opponents 26-7 over this streak.

Suspended : Teal Bunbury (finishing two-match suspension)

: Teal Bunbury (finishing two-match suspension) Int’l Duty : None

: None Injury Report: OUT: M Xavier Kouassi (groin strain)

Projected Starting XI (4-2-3-2): GK: Cody Cropper – Andrew Farrell, Benjamin Angoua, Antonio Mlinar Delamea, Kelyn Rowe – Scott Caldwell, Gershon Koffie – Lee Nguyen, Daigo Kobayashi, Diego Fagundez – Kei Kamara

Notes: Juan Agudelo (31.6 percent) and Lee Nguyen (30.0 percent) rank second and third, respectively, in shot conversion rate (inc. blocks) among players with five-or-more goals this season.

Toronto FC

There's been pretty much nothing but good news for the Reds lately, and while they sure have some standout stars, their entire squad depth might be unmatched in MLS. After an admittedly "sloppy" loss to Ottawa Fury in the first leg of their Canadian Championship semifinal, they quickly corrected course on Wednesday night. That's when they answered the same team, this time with a 4-0 shutout and standout performances from the likes of Jordan Hamilton and Tsubasa Endoh.

Also, consider this: Toronto has only lost one of their 12 regular season road games dating back to last season (6W-5D). Toronto has only conceded six goals on the road so far this season, the third-fewest in MLS.

Suspended : None

: None Int’l Duty : Michael Bradley (USA), Jozy Altidore (USA)

: Michael Bradley (USA), Jozy Altidore (USA) Injury Report: OUT – D Nick Hagglund (torn MCL)

Projected Starting XI (3-5-2): Alex Bono — Eriq Zavaleta, Drew Moor, Chris Mavinga — Steven Beitashour, Marky Delgado, Benoit Cheyrou, Victor Vazquez, Justin Morrow — Sebastian Giovinco, Tosaint Ricketts

Notes: Toronto’s 4-1 win against New England in the club’s most recent showdown last August snapped an eight-game unbeaten streak for the Revolution against Toronto FC (5W-3D). Toronto has never won back-to-back games against New England.

All-Time Series

Overall: New England 10 wins (40 goals)... Toronto 5 wins (26 goals)... 9 draws

New England 10 wins (40 goals)... Toronto 5 wins (26 goals)... 9 draws At New England: New England 7 wins (22 goals)... Toronto 2 wins (8 goals)... 4 draws

Referees

Referee: Armando Villareal

Assistant Referees: Jason White, Daniel Belleau

Fourth Official: Caleb Mendez