MLS Disciplinary Committee suspends Sunday Stephen, fines Wallace, Angoua

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has issued one suspension and two fines following Week 14 midweek action, plus one suspension to a coach following Week 13 of the MLS regular season.

Sunday Stephen serious foul play

Real Salt Lake midfielder Sunday Stephen has been suspended one game and issued an undisclosed fine for serious foul play that endangered the safety of an opponent. The incident occurred during the 54th minute of Salt Lake's game against the Houston Dynamo on May 31. Sunday Stephen will serve the suspension during RSL's match on Saturday, June 3 against FC Dallas.

Wallace and Angoua hands to face/head/neck

New York City FC midfielder Rodney Wallace and New England Revolution defender Benjamin Angoua have both been issued undisclosed fines for violating league policy regarding hands to the face, head or neck of an opponent. The incident took place during the 78th minute of NYCFC's game against New England on May 31.

Bazan suspension

FC Dallas strength and conditioning coach Fabian Bazan has been suspended five games and issued an undisclosed fine for repeatedly violating the MLS Bench Behavior Policy after previously receiving multiple sanctions for his actions. Bazan will serve the first game of his suspension during FC Dallas' match against Real Salt Lake on June 10 and will serve the final game of his suspension against Toronto FC on July 1.