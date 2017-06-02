Houston's Tyler Deric wins MLS Save of the Week for Week 14

Tyler Deric helped Houston earn their first road point of the year with his fantastic diving save on Kellyn Acosta in the Dynamo’s scoreless draw at Dallas on Sunday.

Now, he’s being honored for his efforts.

Deric won MLS Save of the Week for Week 13 for the excellent stop, which saw him leap to his left to prevent Acosta’s 20-yard free kick from curling into the top-right corner in the 27th minute of Sunday’s draw at Toyota Stadium.

The save collected a dominating 58 percent of the vote, easily beating second-place finisher Philadelphia’s Andre Blake (16 percent) to take the Save of the Week crown. Dallas’ Jesse Gonzalez finished third with 14 percent of the vote, while New York Red Bulls ‘keeper Luis Robles placed fourth with 11 percent of the tally.

Deric and Houston, who dispatched Real Salt Lake 5-1 at BBVA Compass Stadium on Wednesday, will play at Seattle on Sunday night (10 pm ET | MLS LIVE).

Watch all four of the Week 13 Save of the Week nominees here.