Kick Off: TFC return to #CanChamp final | Midweek recap | US U-20s to WC QF

Here is everything you need to know about MLS and North American soccer this morning:

Crew SC bounce back by blanking champs

Columbus Crew SC put last week's humbling loss to Toronto FC in the rear-view mirror by cruising to a 3-0 home victory against defending MLS Cup champs Seattle on Wednesday night. RECAP | HIGHLIGHTS

Crew SC ace Justin Meram helped make good on his promise of a win by notching a goal and an assist. READ MORE

Lions snap win drought

Orlando City enjoyed a triumphant return to their den by scoring a 2-0 victory over D.C. United on Wednesday night. The home side climbed to third in the East by posting their first win since April. RECAP | HIGHLIGHTS

Lions striker Cyle Larin used his strength to nod home the winner, compelling his boss and teammates to marvel at his ability to light lamps. READ MORE

Dynamo routs RSL to go top

After a rough road swing, Houston got back to home cooking with a 5-1 demolition of visiting Real Salt Lake. Thanks to their fourth straight victory at BBVA Compass Stadium, the Dynamo moved into the Western penthouse. RECAP | HIGHLIGHTS

Dynamo midfielder Alex led the rout, celebrating his 100th MLS start with a goal and an assist. READ MORE

Revs rally twice for share

New England fought back from deficits in each half for a 2-2 draw away to New York City FC on Wednesday night. Just when it looked like NYCFC would get back on the winning track, Xavier Kouassi popped up to level matters with four minutes to play. RECAP | HIGHLIGHTS

In keying the fightback result, Lee Nguyen joined Columbus playmaker Federico Higuain in entering the 40-goal/40-assist club on Wednesday. The attacking midfielder became the 26th MLS player to reach the dual-milestone with an assist on Kei Kamara's first-half equalizer. READ MORE

TFC strolls back to #CanChamp final

Canadian Championship title-holders Toronto FC kept their defense alive with an authoritative 4-0 rout over Ontario rivals Ottawa. Not only did Greg Vanney watch his charges fight back for a 5-2 aggregate win, he saw returning star Sebastian Giovinco grab a late goal. RECAP

The Reds used a full team effort to erase the first leg deficit, getting contributions from stars and reserves to reach the final. READ MORE

Injury watch: Could key players swing seasons for Dallas, Atlanta?

With Walker Zimmerman set to miss several weeks with knee injury, Ben Baer writes that FC Dallas are in danger of sliding down the table while the defender heals. READ MORE

The news is much better for Atlanta United, with recovering strike ace Josef Martinez set to join the team for their weekend road trip to Vancouver. The Venezuela star, who has been out since March, could make the selection if he passes a fitness test. READ MORE

Acosta ready to step up for USMNT

As he prepares to help the US national team battle in next week's key pair of World Cup qualifiers, FC Dallas midfielder Kellyn Acosta has declared he's ready to become a regular contributor. READ MORE

Exports: Brooks seals Wolfsburg move

Rumor became truth on Wednesday, as US defender John Anthony Brooks completed a transfer to Wolfsburg. The 24-year-old left Hertha Berlin after more than a decade with his hometown club, joining the Wolves on a reported $22.4 million deal and inking a five-year contract. READ MORE

World Cup QFs for US U-20s

On the strength of four goals by MLS players, the US Under-20 national team advanced to the FIFA Under-20 World Cup quarterfinals on Thursday with a dominant 6-0 win over New Zealand in Incheon, South Korea. Jeremy Ebobisse (POR), Brooks Lennon (RSL), Justen Glad (RSL) and Auston Trusty (PHI) joined Josh Sargent in tallying strikes. RECAP

In his Armchair analysis, Matt Doyle writes that the match revealted exactly how spoiled for choice coach Tab Ramos was entering the competition, and that the back-to-back QF appearances are no accident. READ MORE

The US return to action against Venezuela, which features NYCFC's Yangel Herrera, on Sunday at 2am ET (FS2, FOX SPORTS GO). SCHEDULE/RESULTS

Shopping south of the border?

According to Mexican paper Record, the Colorado Rapids are closing on the capture of Leon attacker Luis Montes. The 31-year-old has 19 Mexico caps and two Liga MX crowns to his credit. READ MORE

Meanwhile, FC Dallas are being linked with a pair of netminders with roots in Mexico. One report has them checking out Leon's US international William Yarbrough, while another claims they are weighing a move for El Tri 'keeper Memo Ochoa. READ MORE

Stadium progress in Minnesota

After two years of trying, Minnesota United have finally been granted the tax breaks sought as they work to build a privately-financed soccer stadium. READ MORE

