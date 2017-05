Who doesn't love a good power ranking? Feast on the latest edition of the ESPN World Fame 100, a ranking of, yes, the 100 most famous athletes in the world.

Surprising exactly no one, the top three reads, in order, Cristiano Ronaldo, Lebron James, and Lionel Messi.

Two MLSers also made the list, and you may not be shocked about these either. One Kaká clocked in at number 18, while Bastian Schweinsteiger ranked at number 68.

Check out the full list here.