Joao Plata came up big for RSL in their much-needed 1-0 home win over the visiting Philadelphia Union on May 27. The five-foot-two Ecuadorian winger proved a constant threat on the left flank. Thanks to some beautiful combination play with youngster Jefferson Savarino, he also put away the eventual game-winning goal. Check out Plata's best moments in this week's Inside the Audi Player Index.