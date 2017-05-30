Kick Off: 'Caps, Impact to decide #CanChamp semis | The no-doubt US No. 1

Here is everything you need to know about MLS and North American soccer this morning:

Caps bring #CanChamp semifinal lead to Montreal

Vancouver will aim to reach their third straight Canadian Championship final when they carry a 2-1 aggregate edge to Montreal for the deciding leg of their semifinal on Tuesday night (7:30 pm ET | TSN1, TSN GO, TSN.ca/Live in Canada).

The Impact are relying on a familiar stratagem to reach the Voyageurs Cup title match: counter-punch to flip the scoreline after falling behind in the first half of a duel.

Galaxy rule Team of the Week

The LA Galaxy were the only team to place multiple players on our Team of the Week, grabbing three nods following a Cali Clasico triumph at San Jose. Atlanta playmaker Miguel Almiron and Chicago defender Brandon Vincent, meanwhile, kept their places on the XI from last week.

Sounders in strike crisis

With Clint Dempsey and Jordan Morris away on USMNT duty, and Will Bruin injured, Seattle is in a tough spot regarding who can lead their line in this week's contests against Columbus and Houston. Local blog Sounder At Heart attempts to outline their possible options for covering the absences.

Report: Timbers sign defender Mabiala

Local daily The Oregonian reports that Portland have finally shored up their center back stable by landing Kayserispor's Congolese international Larrys Mabiala. The 29-year-old Paris Saint-Germain youth product is slated to arrive in June, but will not be eligible to play for his new club until the Timbers host Real Salt Lake on July 19, Portland's first game after the Secondary Transfer Window opens July 10.

Transfer wire: Quintero to MLS?

According to Spain's Marca, Colombia playmaker Juan Quintero has rejected the chance to join Sevilla, leaving himself the choice [in Spanish—ed.] between an MLS offer and one in Russia. The 24-year-old, who is currently on loan to Independiente Medellin from Porto, is probably best known to stateside fans as the captain of the Colombia Under-23 side that topped their US counterparts in last year's Olympic playoff duel.

Meanwhile, South American outlet ABC reports that Paraguay midfielder/left back Richard Ortiz is weighing an MLS offer [also Spanish—ed.] The 27-year-old is set to return to Toluca after a loan stint with hometown club Olimpia.

Arena: Howard is USMNT No. 1

As he opened camp Monday in preparation for the next round of World Cup qualifiers, US manager Bruce Arena laid his goalkeeping cards on the table by naming Colorado's Tim Howard as his starter … for the time being.

Exports: Brooks on the move?

German tabloid Bild is claiming that relegation tie survivors Wolfsburg are set to capture [in German.—ed.] Hertha Berlin's US center back John Anthony Brooks in a shock $19-million transfer.

Over in England, former US international David Wagner is living a "fairy tale" after his Huddersfield Town side won the Premier League promotion final over Daniel Williams' Reading on spot kicks. The victory clinched the Terriers' return to the top flight after 45 years in lower tiers.

