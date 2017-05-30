Colorado's Pablo Mastroeni: "Stats will lose to the human spirit every day"

As the field of soccer analytics and statistics continues to grow, providing greater insight and information on the countless events and trends across matches and seasons, there are some who are still hesitant to buy in to all the numbers.

Count Colorado Rapids head coach Pablo Mastroeni in the latter camp.

Less than a year after former LA Galaxy boss and current US national team head coach Bruce Arena famously quipped that "analytics and statistics are used for people who don’t know how to analyze the game," Mastroeni has joined the fray with some memorable comments of his own on the topic.

They came during a press conference after his Rapids side downed Sporting Kansas City 1-0 in a match which saw them outshot 24-6, outpassed 629-225 and outpossessed by a 73-27 percentage margin.

It was a rant punctuated with a stage-left exit – a moment worthy of a mic drop. Watch it above.