Take another look at Week 13's five most exciting matches

Looking to take in a match replay from the weekend on MLS LIVE and undecided which from the 11 to choose?

The MLSsoccer editorial team on Monday voted to rank the top 5 most exciting matches from Week 13, taking into account factors like action, rhythm, atmosphere and storylines from each of the weekend's matches.

Remember, in addition to all the live action, you can watch full match replays, as well as 20-minute condensed matches on MLS LIVE. And for the the best MLS LIVE experience, download the official MLS app for free.

5. Vancouver Whitecaps vs. D.C. United

D.C. United have been struggling this season. No secret there. Bill Hamid is also a brilliant goalkeeper when he's on. No secret there, either. It was the netminder's night. WATCH NOW

4. New York Red Bulls vs. New England Revolution

Now this is the New York Red Bulls team we got used to seeing last season -- at least, in the second half it was. The Red Bulls took an early punch, but this time they didn't fold up. WATCH NOW

3. Toronto FC vs. Columbus Crew

Wait -- wasn't this one a rout? Yes. Yes, it was. But here's the thing: In a salary-cap league, seeing a team that's juggling multiple competitions (It's Canadian Championship time, lest we forget) turn in a performance this dominant has to count for something. TFC are finally clicking, and it's a sight to see. WATCH NOW

2. Atlanta United vs. New York City FC

Go ahead. Say "Expansion teams shouldn't expect too much" one more time. WATCH NOW

1. San Jose Earthquakes vs. LA Galaxy

Just watch it, okay? This is why they call it the "California Clasico" -- Gio Beat and all. WATCH NOW