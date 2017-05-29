New York City FC vs. New England Revolution | 2017 MLS Match Preview

New York City FC vs. New England Revolution

2017 MLS Regular Season - Week 14

Yankee Stadium - Bronx, New York

Wednesday, May 31 – 7:30 pm ET

WATCH: MLS LIVE

Two Eastern Conference clubs coming off of weekend losses on the road will attempt to bounce back when they face off in a midweek match at Yankee Stadium. New York City FC will host the New England Revolution on Wednesday, and both sides will be more than eager to get back to winning aways after most recently dropping points to teams that are also in the East.

NYCFC are coming off are a 3-1 defeat to Atlanta United in which turnovers proved costly during a first-half blitz that Patrick Vieira's men could never recover from. Star striker David Villa was also kept largely at bay, so getting him more involved will be of high priority as New York City try to reward their fans with a victory.

As far as New England go, they need to move past last Saturday's narrow defeat to the New York Red Bulls. The Revolution initially took the lead in that clash at Red Bull Arena, but could not protect it and gave up a pair of goals en route to falling, 2-1.

Some player rotation will likely be in the cards for both sides, but with this being a conference match-up the odds are on largely first-choice lineups being deployed by NYCFC and the Revolution.

New York City FC

After a largely forgettable outing against Atlanta, NYCFC return home to the friendly confines of Yankee Stadium hoping to rebound. Head coach Patrick Vieira said he is likely to make some changes to his lineup, but not anywhere near as many as he made two weeks ago when New York City last played on short rest and subsequently lost to Real Salt Lake with a weakened lineup.

One change that Vieira will have to make is in midfield. Alexander Ring is out for this encounter due to yellow card accumulation, and that could open the door for Andrea Pirlo's return to the lineup. Pirlo, however, has been on the bench more often than not in recent weeks, so someone like Thomas McNamara may get the nod instead.

Suspended: MF Alexander Ring (Yellow card accumulation).

MF Alexander Ring (Yellow card accumulation). International duty: MF Yangel Herrera (Venezuela Under-20 national team).

MF Yangel Herrera (Venezuela Under-20 national team). Injury Report: OUT – FW Khiry Shelton (hamstring); QUESTIONABLE – MF Andrea Pirlo (knee bone bruise), DF Ronald Matarrita (high ankle sprain).

Projected Starting XI (4-3-3): Sean Johnson – RJ Allen, Alexander Callens, Maxime Chanot, Ben Sweat – Maximiliano Moralez, Mikey Lopez, Thomas McNamara – Jonathan Lewis, David Villa, Jack Harrison

Notes: NYCFC are 3-1-1 at home this season, with their lone loss thus far coming at the hands of Orlando City in late April.

New England Revolution

The Revolution let a lead slip away against the Red Bulls on Saturday, but did not have to travel far for their opportunity to get back in the win column. New England will visit NYCFC for the first time this season, and are hoping the Wednesday game at Yankee Stadium ends with them finally picking up their first road win of the year.

Head coach Jay Heaps will get a boost via the returns of Andrew Farrell and Benjamin Angoua. The two defenders missed the club's last game because of suspensions, but should slot right back into their starting places. Heaps could rotate some of his players on the attacking end given the wealth of options he has in that part of the field, but may not want to change too much just because of a one-goal loss.

Suspended: None.

None. International duty: None.

None. Injury Report: None

Projected Starting XI (4-4-2 diamond): Cody Cropper – Andrew Farrell, Benjamin Angoua, Antonio Mlinar Delamea, Chris Tierney – Xavier Kouassi, Kelyn Rowe, Diego Fagundez, Lee Nguyen – Juan Agudelo, Kei Kamara

Notes: The Revolution are still in search of their first road win of the season. They are currently 0-5-2 in games away from home this year.

All-Time Series

The Revolution hold a slight advantage in this one, picking up three victories compared to NYCFC's two. At Yankee Stadium, the Eastern Conference sides are dead even through three matches.

ALL-TIME: New York City 2 wins, 6 goals; New England 3 wins, 8 goals; 1 draw

AT NEW YORK CITY: New York City 1 win, 4 goals; New England 1 win, 4 goals; 1 draw